Online career expo for ages 16-24 is June 17

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and partner agencies are holding an online career fair for ages 16-24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Registration for the Central Texas Virtual Youth Career Expo is online. Employers can register an interactive booth for the event online as well.

“Our virtual expo safely connects our region’s employers with their future workforce now,” said Tamara Atkinson, chief executive officer of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, an event co-sponsor.

Job seekers of all skill levels can meet virtually with local employers and explore career opportunities, including part-time, full-time, and apprenticeship openings.

Many of the employers are looking to fill job vacancies on the spot.

The expo also offers free online workshops on searching for jobs, writing an effective resume and cover letter, and social media networking.

Young people can even visit with local college and training center representatives about certification programs for high-demand careers in health care, hospitality, retail, food service, skilled trade, and manufacturing.

“We’re excited to join with our partners at Workforce Solutions Capital Area to host this wonderful event, to help local employers build workforce pipelines for their businesses, and empower our region’s youth to find workforce and up-skilling solutions in their own communities,” said Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. “Together, we’re building a world-class workforce comprised of talented Texans of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds who will help our state continue to compete at a global level.”

editor@thepicayune.com