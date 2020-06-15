Highland Lakes Service League accepting grant applications from nonprofits

The Highland Lakes Service League is accepting grant applications from charitable 501(c)(3) organizations in Llano and Burnet counties starting June 20 and ending August 31.

Application materials can be found on the Service League’s website. For more information, email grants.hlsl@gmail.com.

Grants will be presented in November.

Funds for the grants are raised through annual HLSL events, including the “For Ladies Only” golf tournament and Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Auction.