Llano County Jail bookings for June 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 2-8, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bruce Gray Anderson, 69, of Llano was arrested June 8: public intoxication.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 6: unauthorized use of vehicle, theft from person.

John Michael Castillo, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5: no driver’s license (when unlicensed), speeding-school zone, accident involving damage to vehicle.

James Kevin Gatliff, 39, of Llano was arrested June 3: possession of controlled substance.

Laura Bell Henderson, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 6: criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Christopher Lynn McDuffee, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 6: evading arrest/detention, public intoxication, assault.

Quinten Hunter-Grey Moreno, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 7: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Ricky Lynn Nelson II, 37, of Tow was arrested June 2: escape while arrested/confined, evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Corina Rivas, 18, of Kingsland was arrested June 6: assault causing bodily injury-family member.