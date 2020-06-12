Burnet County Jail bookings for June 5-11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 5-11, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Patricia Diaz, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released June 6 on personal recognizance.

Rachael Lacey, 21, of Johnson City was arrested June 6: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released June 7 on $2,000 bond.

Brandon Russell Shelton, 24, of Burnet was arrested June 6: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 7 on $500 bond.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 24, of Kingsland was arrested June 6: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.

Rose Anne Bales, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 8: bond revocation-credit/debit card abuse, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $32,500 bond.

Gayla Jo Dirden, 27, of Tow was arrested June 8: theft of property. Released June 9 on $1,500 bond.

Juan Carlos Padilla Ruiz, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 8: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 8: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 35, of Spicewood was arrested June 9: possession of controlled substance.

Melinda Sue Downey, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Russell John Holtz, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 9: violation of bond/protective order-assault/stalking, continuous violence against family.

Amanda Maria Johnson, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9: public intoxication. Released June 10 on personal recognizance.

Kvon Terrel Maher, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 9: attempt to commit-harassment of public servant, attempt to commit-assault on peace officer/judge.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9: burglary of habitation-intending other felony. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 9: failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle.

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 35, of Spicewood was arrested June 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-theft of property.

Hanrick Ezequiel, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Christopher Waide Royal, 45, of Burnet was arrested June 10: credit/debit card abuse.

Johnnie Lee Dalton, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 44, of Burnet was arrested June 10: violation of bond/protective order.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10: unauthorized use of vehicle, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Robert Ty Anderson, 30, of Spicewood was arrested June 11: possession of controlled substance.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 11: driving while intoxicated.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11: burglary of building. Released same day on personal recognizance.