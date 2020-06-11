Man charged with murder in Spicewood ‘road rage’ shooting in January

Burnet County sheriff's deputies have charged Milton Kim, 37, with murder in connection to a January 15 shooting in Spicewood that started as a ‘road rage’ incident. Kim told investigators he was acting in self-defense, but deputies believe evidence doesn’t support that claim. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Leander man with murder in connection to a January shooting following a “road rage” incident in Spicewood.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Milton Kim on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Thao Ton. On January 15, Burnet County deputies and emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Spicewood Square Chevron in the 10000 block of Texas 71.

According to BCSO officials at the time, Kim and Ton were involved in a non-collision road rage incident on Texas 71 and pulled into the convenience store parking lot, where they got into an argument. During the argument, Ton allegedly began assaulting Kim, who was still in his vehicle.

Kim fired a handgun at Ton, striking him. Bystanders and Kim then attempted to provide first aid to the 44-year-old Spicewood resident, but he died at the scene.

“A review of evidence gathered at the scene tends to undermine any claim of justification in the shooting death of 44-year-old Thao Ton,” according to a BCSO statement June 11. The case has been turned over to the 33rd/424th District Attorney’s Office.

Kim was booked into the Burnet County Jail on June 10 and is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Tips also may be made through the Crime Stoppers website.

daniel@thepicayune.com