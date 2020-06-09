Organizer to talk about Black Lives Matter rally in KBEY interview

Monique Breaux will talk about the upcoming Black Lives Matter demonstration on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s “Wake Up Show” on June 10.

The interview with host Ed Chandler begins at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. If you miss the live interview, look for the recording of it later in the day on KBEYFM.com.

Breaux is helping three recent Marble Falls High School graduates organize the rally, which is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J.

