Organizer to talk about Black Lives Matter rally in KBEY interview

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Monique Breaux will talk about the upcoming Black Lives Matter demonstration on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s “Wake Up Show” on June 10.

The interview with host Ed Chandler begins at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. If you miss the live interview, look for the recording of it later in the day on KBEYFM.com.

Breaux is helping three recent Marble Falls High School graduates organize the rally, which is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls loses labor-delivery unit

56 mins ago by: Alex Copeland

Burn ban not needed — yet; county COVID-19 numbers updated

1 hour ago by: Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls police expect peaceful Black Lives Matter rally

1 day ago by: Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *