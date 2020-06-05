Police chief to discuss Black Lives Matter rally on KBEY ‘Wake Up Show’

Marble Falls Assistant Police Chief Glenn Hanson will talk about the upcoming Black Lives Matter demonstration on the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune “Wake Up Show” with host Ed Chandler on June 8.

The interview starts at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The Marble Falls Police Department is working alongside local organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 13.

Hanson will discuss some of the questions and concerns surrounding the event and dispel any rumors.

If you miss the live interview, visit KBEYFM.com later in the day to listen to the recording. Also, check with DailyTrib.com as the event nears for more information.

