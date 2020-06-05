Marble Falls Public Library offers safe Summer Reading Challenge

The Marble Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge has some tweaks this year to keep everyone socially distanced and healthy.

The program won’t include in-person activities, and participants 18 and younger are encouraged to log their summer reading minutes in the library’s new Beanstack software for chances to win prizes.

Registration began June 1. The challenge runs through July 31.

“Mom or Dad can (log the minutes), or the kids can do it,” said Youth Services coordinator Misty Smith. “They can also see what other kids are reading and what’s popular.”

Every eight hours of reading logged earns participants a badge, which puts them in a drawing for one of three tablet computers. The more you read, the greater your chances of winning.

“We were contemplating them doing it the old-fashioned way, on paper, but we decided against that,” Smith said. “We have made everything hands-free for us, so there’s less contact.”

Readers can pick up summer packets at the library after they’ve registered. If they did not receive a list of recommended books from their school, they can always ask librarians for recommendations.

“I just want kids as little as infants all the way to 18 reading,” Smith said. “It might look a little bit different, but the core is the same. We just want everybody to read.”

Visit the Marble Falls Public Library website for more information as well as e-services, including e-books. The library is located at 101 Main St. Call 830-693-3023.

alex@thepicayune.com