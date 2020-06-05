Llano County Jail bookings for May 26-June 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 26-June 1, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Johnny Li Allen, 22, of Kingsland was arrested May 26: theft of property.

Jonathan Byron Baca, 27, of Kingsland was arrested May 29: driving while intoxicated.

Mary Jane Beaty, 48, of Kingsland was arrested May 25: possession of dangerous drug.

Freddie Ray Dirden, 28, of Tow was arrested May 28: online impersonation.

James Hancock, 43, of Llano was arrested May 28: theft of property.

Thomas Cameron Heyen, 32, of Kingsland was arrested May 27: burglary of habitation.

Jake Rae King, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26: possession of controlled substance.

Brian Keith Kirkland, 42, of Llano was arrested May 28: possession of marijuana.

Ronn Charles Leming, 38, of Kingsland was arrested May 25: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance.

Lucia Martinez, 31, of Kingsland was arrested May 31: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Jeffery Steven Morris, 47, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 28: obstruction/retaliation, harassment.

William Earl Noack, 37, of Kingsland was arrested May 31: public intoxication.

Tracy Lynn Self, 53, of Spicewood was arrested May 29: criminal trespass.

Heater Rae Ann Sturks, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 28: criminal mischief.

Billy Thomas, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 26: theft of service.

Emmitt Eugene Williams, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 30: driving while intoxicated, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, reckless driving.

Travis Wayne Wright, 21, of Llano was arrested May 31: rider not secured by safety belt, speeding.