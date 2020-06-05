Burnet County Jail bookings for May 29-June 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 29-June 4, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Lynn Lackey, 26, of Llano was arrested May 29: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released May 30 after posting $25,000.

Justin Ian Mason, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 29: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana. Released May 30 after posting $7,500 bond.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 57, of Llano was arrested May 30: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance. Released May 31 on $32,500 bond.

Michael Anton Burks, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 30: jumping off bridge. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Charles Darrell King, 51, of Llano was arrested May 30: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released June 1 on $20,000 bond.

Elizabeth Baker Kuhn, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested May 30: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 30: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Joshua Michael Ortiz, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 30: theft of property. Released May 31 on $3,000 bond.

Andy Reed Penny Jr., 67, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 30: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Marissa Nicole Wright, 19, of Bertram was arrested May 30: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 31 on $5,000 bond.

Renee Colette Wright, 43, of Bertram was arrested May 30: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 31 on $5,000 bond.

Amy Alicia Baggett, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 31: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Seth Wade Cozby, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 31: evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released June 1 on $5,000 bond.

Shelby Dean Henson, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 31: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving while license is invalid. Released June 2 on $1,000 bond.

Andrew Shawn Van Story, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 31: public intoxication. Released June 1 on personal recognizance.

Shane Edward Pate, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1: parole violation.

Charles Rodman Henry, 72, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2: criminal mischief. Released June 3 on personal recognizance.

Vicki Darlene Kinsey, 48, of Burnet was arrested June 2: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence. Released June 3 on $15,000 bond.

Gregory Silva, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2: illegal dumping.

Justin T. Smith, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 2: abandoning/endangering child, assault causing bodily injury, possession of controlled substance. Released June 3 on $25,000 bond.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 2: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 3 on $500 bond.

Austin Cole Long, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested June 3: murder, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Candice Janette Morse, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 3: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, failure to have rabies vaccination, county ordinance-public nuisance. Released June 4 on $31,000 bond.

Nicholas Dane Nail, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 3: theft of firearm. Released June 4 on $2,500 bond.

Jose Esteban Jimenez-Garcia, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4: accident involving damage to vehicle, immigration detainer.