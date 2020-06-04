Snapchat video leads Granite Shoals police to murder suspect in Marble Falls

Austin Cole Long, 22, of Marble Falls has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another Burnet County man.

A Snapchat video led Granite Shoals police to a murder suspect after a fatal stabbing June 2.

Austin Cole Long, 24, of Marble Falls was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Drew Franklin.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Granite Shoals Police Sgt. John Ortis, officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Kingfish Drive in Granite Shoals on June 2 for a disturbance and possible stabbing. When Ortis arrived on the scene at about 11:30 p.m., the responding officers informed him the victim had died. Ortis along with Texas Ranger Marcius Mantu began heading up an investigation.

The person who called in the incident told officers they did not know the victim and that a red car had left the scene. The caller, according to the affidavit, did not know who was in the car.

Ortis stated in the affidavit that, during the investigation, police discovered a Snapchat video Long had posted naming the victim and making a statement regarding the man’s injury. Ortis also noted a wound on Long’s chin on the video. A later video showed someone stitching up that wound.

Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears was able to identify the man as Long from Facebook photos. The chief and another officer drove to the Long’s address in Marble Falls and located a red car registered to him that also matched the witness’ description. At some point, the vehicle left the residence, eventually heading west on RR 1431. Boshears pulled the vehicle over after a traffic violation.

According to the affidavit, the chief identified the driver of the car as Long. During the traffic stop, Long told Boshears he was on his way to the Granite Shoals Police Department “to confess” to stabbing Franklin.

Officers also recovered a knife in Long’s car with what appeared to be dried blood on the handle, according to the affidavit.

Granite Shoals investigators charged Long with murder and booked him into the Burnet County Jail on June 3.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding it should call the Granite Shoals Police Department at 830-598-4818. Tips can also be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers’ website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

