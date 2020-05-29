Llano County Jail bookings for May 19-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 19-25, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Geren Don Bryant, 30, of Kingsland was arrested May 19: credit/debit card abuse, forgery of financial instrument.

William Crawford, 22, of Kingsland was arrested May 24: larceny.

Tonya Lyvette Crum, 41, of Llano was arrested May 20: assault against elderly/disabled.

Jose Eduardo Garcia-Saldivar, 23, of Kingsland was arrested May 23: failure to identify.

William Andrew Hammes III, 18, of Kingsland was arrested May 19: possession of controlled substance.

Michael Derick Head, 31, of Llano was arrested May 21: possession of controlled substance.

Justin Todd Hill, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 21: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 22: driving while intoxicated.

Dewayne Scott Kitz, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 20: motion to revoke bond-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Eithan Orlen Layton, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 21: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Eduardo Ortiz-Leiva, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 20: possession of controlled substance, immigration detainer.

Ashley Nichole Peveto, 32, of Llano was arrested May 20: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Tiffany Mae Rains, 36, of Tow was arrested May 23: burglary of habitation, credit/debit card abuse.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 32, of Kingsland was arrested May 21: possession of controlled substance.

Christopher David Schoonover, 29, of Kingsland was arrested May 23: public intoxication.

Ryan O’Neil West, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested May 19: possession of marijuana.