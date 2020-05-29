Burnet County Jail bookings for May 22-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 22-28, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ronald Dale Marshall, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22: assault on family/household member. Released May 23 on $5,000 bond.

Cecilia Lorene O’Banan, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 22: criminal trespass. Released May 23 on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Allen Whitley, 40, of Kingsland was arrested May 22: parole violation, possession of controlled substance.

Robert Jordan Buya, 27, of Highland Haven was arrested May 23: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, speeding, violation of promise to appear. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Stephen Shawn Holm, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested May 23: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, driving with invalid license. Released May 24 on $1,000 bond.

Marco Antonio Raya, 30, of Bertram was arrested May 23: possession of dangerous drug. Released May 24 on personal recognizance.

Jody Frank Carney Jr., 45, of Burnet was arrested May 24: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Christopher Ray Flippin, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested May 24: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 25 on $2,500 bond.

Ivan Sanchez, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested May 24: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $6,500 bond.

Ysidro Methola, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 25: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released May 27 on $50,000 bond.

William Lee Marinacci, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26: theft of property.

Darrell Wayne Staton, 51, of Bertram was arrested May 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jeremy Boone Way, 46, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 26: driving while intoxicated. Released May 27 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Steven Wilson, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26: public intoxication. Released May 27 on personal recognizance.

Brittney Elisa Funderburk, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 27: unauthorized use of vehicle, bond withdrawal-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Reuben Anthony Martinez, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 27: violation of protection order. Released same day on $1,000 bond.