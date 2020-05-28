Bertram Nursing Home patient first reported COVID-19-related death

A 57-year-old woman died May 26 and is Burnet County’s first reported COVID-19-related death.

According to a media release from Burnet County Judge James Oakley, the woman was a resident of Bertram Nursing Home when she died.

“The woman had significant pre-existing conditions, deteriorated rapidly, and tested posthumously as positive for the COVID-19 virus,” according to the statement.

Health officials conducted contact tracing, which identified a staff member who had “very recently” tested positive for COVID-19 and had self-quarantined.

According to Oakley’s release, officials tested the entire facility May 27 and all results came back negative May 28.

As of 11:13 a.m. May 28, Burnet County had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though two are not from the county. Of those, three are listed as or have been hospitalized. Of the 34 cases, 26 are considered “recovered.”

editor@thepicayune.com