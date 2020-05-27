Some 2020 Census field operations resume

The U.S. Census Bureau announced May 22 that the Williamson County Area Census Office, which serves Blanco, Burnet, Llano, and San Saba counties, reopens Monday, May 27, as the bureau begins a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations.

The Census Bureau will not resume all census operations immediately, but it will restart operation Update Leave, which involves dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at homes in areas where most households do not receive mail at home.

Census workers will observe social distancing protocols and use government-provided personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of the workers as well as the general public. Before reopening area census offices, the bureau had ordered face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer for field and office staff.

The Census Bureau began delivering census materials to households on March 15 but suspended operations on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Households that receive the 2020 Census invitation packets are strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census using the ID included in the questionnaire packet.

Responses can be completed online, by phone, or by filling out and returning the paper form by mail. You can learn more at 2020census.gov.

