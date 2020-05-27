Governor adds adult sports leagues, water parks to reopen list

Adult sports leagues can “play ball!” after Gov. Greg Abbott added them to the list of activities that can resume soon.

Driver’s education programs also can resume, and water parks and shopping mall food courts can reopen this month.

On May 26, Abbott issued a proclamation “expanding additional services and activities that can reopen under Phase II of the state’s plan to safely and strategically open” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in May, Abbott announced that youth sports leagues could resume practices starting May 31 with restrictions.

Now, adults sports leagues can begin practicing again Sunday, also with restrictions.

Competitions for both youth and adult sports leagues can resume June 15 with or without spectators and under restrictions such as social distancing.

The governor is also allowing water parks and splash pads to reopen starting Friday, May 29. Those facilities must limit occupancy to 25 percent. Video arcades and other interactive functions and exhibits within those facilities must remain closed.

Effective May 26, driver’s education programs were allowed to restart and shopping mall food courts could reopen.

While more of the state reopens, Abbott urges residents to continue following safe health practices and protocols.

For more information on the governor’s plan to reopen Texas, visit the Strike Force to Open Texas webpage.

