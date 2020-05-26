Parking lot altercation leads to shooting

Ysidro Methola, 23, of Marble Falls was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting May 25 at Residences at Panther Hollow in Marble Falls.

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot following a Memorial Day altercation in a Marble Falls apartment complex parking lot.

According to Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff, just before 9 p.m. May 25, a 911 caller reported a possible intoxicated driver in the 500 block of Panther Hollow Drive. The caller told dispatchers the driver came close to striking him with a vehicle in the Residences at Panther Hollow parking lot.

After Marble Falls police officers responded, they learned the situation had escalated. The suspected intoxicated driver reportedly got out of his vehicle and approached the man who had called 911.

Officers were notified that shots had been fired.

They found a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his neck. The man was transported by Air Evac Lifeteam to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

As of Tuesday, May 26, the man remained in critical condition.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Ysidro Methola of Marble Falls at the scene. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Burnet County Jail.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611. Tips also may be made to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

