Driver’s license offices reopen with limited services; appointments required

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reopening driver's license offices by appointment only and with limited service starting this week. The Marble Falls location will open Friday, May 29, but people can begin making appointments starting Tuesday, May 26. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices in Marble Falls and Llano will reopen Friday, May 29, by appointment only and with limited services.

The reopenings are part of the DPS’ four-phased approach to resuming driver’s license office operations across the state. The first phase reopened offices in Northwest and West Texas on Tuesday, May 26.

The Marble Falls and Llano offices, part of the second phase, will begin accepting appointments Tuesday at 1 p.m. Phase 2 covers offices in South and Central Texas.

Call the Marble Falls office at 830-693-0200. It is located at 1405A Mormon Mill Road and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Call the Llano office at 325-247-7788 ext. 3221. It is located at 100 W. Sandstone, Room 200, and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays.

Phase 3 includes the reopening of driver’s license offices in North and Southeast Texas.

The only services available at this time are first-time Texas driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s license, and learner’s licenses or identification cards, and driving tests.

Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed the expiration of current driver’s licenses, CDLs, ID cards, and Election Identification Certificates through his COVID-19 emergency declaration. Cards that expired on or after March 13, 2020, fall under this declaration and will remain valid until 60 days after the DPS provides public notice that normal driver’s license operations have resumed. According to DPS officials, that 60-day period has not begun.

“Due to the extension still being active, appointments for renewals will not be available until further notice,” according to a DPS media release.

Phase 4 will allow customers to schedule an appointment for all driver’s license office transactions and is expected to begin midsummer. The DPS will announce details of this phase at a later date.

As the DPS begins the process of reopening, it is taking steps to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and ensure the public and its staff are as safe as possible during driver’s license office transactions. The following safety measures will be in place as offices reopen:

All staff members and the public who are taking a driving test will be required to wear face masks or facial coverings.

Every person (staff and the public) will be screened for symptoms prior to coming into the office, including having their temperature checked.

Customers might be asked to reschedule their appointment if they do not pass the safety screening.

Only actual customers will be allowed into the driver’s license offices. This will limit capacity and ensure everyone can maintain a safe social distance. Exceptions include those needing ADA accommodations, the elderly, parents with small children, and parents and legal guardians needed to complete a transaction.

DPS staff will sanitize workstations and equipment between each customer transaction.

Eye examinations will no longer require physical contact with an eye testing machine.

Customers must pay with credit/debit card, check, or money order. No cash payments will be accepted.

