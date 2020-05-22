Llano County Jail bookings for May 11-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 11-18, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18: theft of property.

Earl Henry Gumbert, 73, of Kingsland was arrested May 11: online solicitation of minor.

Ashley Hannabass, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18: unlawfully carrying weapon.

David Dale Lawley, 71, of Kingsland was arrested May 15: parole violation.

Robert Carl Lawrence, 20, of Kingsland was arrested May 17: parole hold.

Jose David Lopez-Montoya, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 17: indecency with child-sexual contact, immigration detainer.

Melissa Monette Meador, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.

Kevin Charles Ormsby, 57, of Spicewood was arrested May 13: driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/search/detention.

Teresa Jane Pierce, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 11: parole violation.

Cierra Florinda Shaw, 24, of Kingsland was arrested May 13: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Heather Rae Ann Sturks, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 13: obstruction/retaliation, attempt to commit harassment of public servant.