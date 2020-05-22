Burnet County Jail bookings for May 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 15-21, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested May 15: theft of property, burglary of habitation, bond revocation-theft of property, bond revocation-burglary of habitation.

Ethan Joshua Hohmann, 29, of Llano was arrested May 15: theft of property, possession of controlled substance. Released May 16 on $1,500 bond.

Amanda Lynn Loftin, 50, of Kingsland was arrested May 15: driving while intoxicated. Released May 16 on $500 bond.

Roland Inez Maldonado, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 15: violation of bond/protective order.

Dustin Richard Peck, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested May 15: public intoxication. Released May 16 on $250 bond.

Piper Jolie Sharpe, 19, of Burnet was arrested May 15: theft of property. Released May 16 on $500 bond.

Samantha Ashley Freitag, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released May 17 on $2,500 bond.

Raelynn Nicole McDaniel, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16: assault by contact-family violence. Released May 17 on $500 bond.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18: theft of property, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Israel Gonzalez, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18: failure to appear-theft of property, possession of controlled substance.

Steven Shane Johns, 47, of Burnet was arrested May 18: assault on peace officer/judge, resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

William Travis Worley, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released May 19 on $8,000 bond.

Quinton Lynn Clark, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 19: sex offender’s duty to register. Released May 20 to outside agency.

Marcus Jerome Tyler, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 19: reckless driving.

James Brian Craft, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 20: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication. Released same day after posting $1,000 bond.

Chase Ryan Harlin, 20, of Burnet was arrested May 20: possession of controlled substance. Released May 21 on personal recognizance.

Jeremy Ryan Holloway, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 20: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Andrew Thomas Maldonado, 25, of Kingsland was arrested May 20: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-not secured by seat belt-child. Released same day after paying fine.

Katie Sue Cozby, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 21: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Shayan Ahmed Khan, 23, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 21: possession of controlled substance.

Alexander Ryland Thomas, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 21: theft of property. Released same day on $2,000 bond.