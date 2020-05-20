Rep. Williams hosting tele-town hall

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams is hosting a tele-town hall conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Courtesy photo

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams will hold a teleconference town hall May 21 to give an update on the federal government’s response to COVID-19 as well as discuss resources available to business owners and employees affected by the pandemic.

The event starts at 11 a.m. Thursday. People can join by calling 888-652-0386. To ask a question during the town hall, listeners can hit zero.

Williams represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas, which includes Burnet County.

Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna will join the congressman to provide state-specific information regarding unemployment resources.

For those with questions who cannot join the town hall, call Williams’ Cleburne office at 817-774-2575 or his Austin office at 512-473-8910. Or, visit his congressional website’s coronavirus page dedicated to small businesses.

