Parade celebrates Burnet’s Class of 2020

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is celebrating its Class of 2020 on Friday, May 22, with a parade. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Quest High School Principal Dr. Douglas Marvin sees an upcoming parade as a chance to celebrate the Class of 2020’s accomplishments and let the community rally behind the graduates.

“It’s not the year we’d expected,” Marvin said, “but we can give them a sendoff they deserve.”

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is holding a graduation parade for Burnet and Quest seniors Friday, May 22. It starts at 6 p.m. at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile.

There will be no floats or trailers. Each graduate will sit in the passenger seat of a participating vehicle wearing their cap and gown. People along the route can decorate their vehicles to show their support for the Class of 2020.

Friday was originally set aside for Burnet High School’s commencement ceremony, while Quest seniors were to graduate Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both ceremonies have been postponed until next month.

Quest will hold an in-person graduation with social distancing and other protocols at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Bulldog Stadium. Burnet’s in-person ceremony with the same safety procedures and also at the stadium will be the following day at 7:30 p.m.. Attendance is limited to ticket holders. Tickets are not being sold to the general public at this time.

To give the community a chance to celebrate the graduates, BCISD decided to hold a parade.

The route travels south on Bulldog Stadium Drive to behind R.J. Richey Elementary School before heading east on Grave Street to Rhomberg Street. It then turns south across Texas 29 to Washington Street and heads east to the courthouse square.

The parade will wrap around the west side of the square to Jackson Street, where it will continue east before ending near South Silver Street.

Both campuses will also host virtual graduations on the days of their original commencement ceremonies: Quest from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, and Burnet from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Check the district’s website or its Facebook page for more information on watching the pre-recorded ceremonies.

