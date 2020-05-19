Marble Falls hires head volleyball and girls soccer coaches

Kaitlyn Goertz (left) is the new head volleyball coach at Marble Falls High School, while Abigail Blunt accepted the position of girls head soccer coach. Courtesy photos

Marble Falls High School will have two new head coaches walking the sidelines in 2020-21 and is still looking for a third.

Kaitlyn Goertz is the new head volleyball coach after two years as the top assistant on the Lady Mustangs’ staff under former head coach Tanya Powers. Powers resigned earlier this spring to take a teaching and coaching position at Llano High School.

The other hire is Abigail Blunt, who accepted the girls head soccer coach position.

The department is also looking to fill the head softball coaching job after Tim Richter stepped down. He remains a teacher in the school district.

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the contracts of Goertz and Blunt during its meeting May 19. Both head coaches will teach math.

Athletics Director Rick Hoover said these new head coaches have a vast knowledge of their sports.

Before Goertz joined Powers’ staff, she was a volleyball and basketball coach at Fredericksburg High School and played college basketball at Schreiner University in Kerrville. During the 2014-15 season, Goertz’s Schreiner squad advanced to its first-ever Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament final after posting a 10-4 regular season conference record. A San Antonio native, Goertz attended San Antonio Marshall High School, where she played volleyball and basketball. She also competed in club volleyball.

Hoover believes Goertz’s playing and coaching expertise combined with her experience and insight into the Lady Mustangs program made her the ideal hire.

“She’s proven to be a wonderful young coach,” he said. “It was a good fit.”

Blunt comes to Marble Falls after serving as an assistant coach at Little Elm High School in the Dallas area in 2019-20. Before that, she was the girls head soccer coach at Bastrop High School for two years. Blunt also was a collegiate goalkeeper at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene when the program won four consecutive American Southwest Conference championships and advanced to the NCAA’s Sweet 16 in 2012.

“She played the game and has a lot of experience,” Hoover said. “With her experience playing on the collegiate level, she brings a strong pedigree to our staff.”

Blunt’s coaching stint at Bastrop High also was a major plus, Hoover said, because of the school’s similar demographics to Marble Falls.

“She’s used to that type of environment where we don’t have twenty club (sport) kids,” he said. “You have to build (the culture and program) and coach it and teach them to play.”

The Marble Falls volleyball team begins the 2020 season against Burnet at 6 p.m. August 10. The soccer season begins in January.

