Burnet, Marble Falls school boards meet May 18

The Marble Falls and Burnet school boards both meet Monday, May 18.

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees holds a teleconference meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. The public can listen to the livestream through BCISD’s website.

BCISD board members will discuss and possibly approve salary schedules for the 2020-21 fiscal year for staff, including classroom teachers, librarians, administrative/professional, clerical/paraprofessional, and auxiliary pay groups.

For the complete agenda, visit the BCISD meeting webpage.

The Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. via video conferencing. The public can watch the meeting through the MFISD Facebook page.

Trustees will discuss and possibly approve a resolution regarding grade-point averages and class rank for the spring of 2020. According to the resolution, the district would use students’ grades earned through the third six weeks.

The board will also recognize nine MFISD retirees: Julie Bridges, Annette Chamberlain, Trenton DeSpain, Roxanne Heinatz, Rita James, Julia Owens, Faye Robison, D’Ann Ross, and Trish Walker. Owens and Ross served the district for 35 years.

For the complete MFISD agenda, visit the district’s meeting webpage.

