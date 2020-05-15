Llano County Jail bookings for May 5-11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of May 5-11, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lawrence Douglas Lansing Jr., 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 8: assault on family/household member.

Eithan Orlean Layton, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 7: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Joshua Lee, 35, of Llano was arrested May 7: public intoxication.

Jeremy Todd Short, 36, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested May 5: motion to revoke-forgery.

Claire Monique Waldrop, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 9: boating while intoxicated.