Burnet County Jail bookings for May 8-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 8-14, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Jarred Glaeser, 29, of Burnet was arrested May 8: displaying expired license plates. Released May 9 on personal recognizance.

Miguel A. Lopez-Mendiola, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 8: possession of controlled substance. Released May 9 on $2,500 bond.

Shane Craig McMeans, 18, of Burnet was arrested May 8: aggravated sexual assault of child.

Lyndsey Nicole Walden, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 9: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Betsy Flores-Galvan, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 10: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to drive in single lane, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released May 11 on personal recognizance.

Marcus Joe Sanchez, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested May 10: assault on family/household member.

Misty Dawn Frazier, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 11: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Frank Allen Frischmann, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 11: no driver’s license, failure to show proof of financial responsibility, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia. Released May 12 on personal recognizance.

Marcus Joe Sanchez, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 12 on $15,000 bond.

Cameron Prince Hansen, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 12: failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released May 13 on personal recognizance.

Matthew James Wright, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 12: sexual abuse of child-continuous.

Kayla Shree Long, 27, of Spicewood was arrested May 13: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Dean Larry Maldonado, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 13: driving while intoxicated. Released May 14 on $1,500 bond.

Roland Ines Maldonado, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 13: violation of bond/protective order.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 55, of Burnet was arrested May 13: bond revocation-illegal dumping, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released May 14 on $25,000 bond.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 53, of Burnet was arrested May 13: violation of bond/protective order, assault by contact-family violence, disorderly conduct-language.

Cassandra Lee Cole, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested May 14: resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties.

Yoni Fermin Cruz-Perdomo, 30, of Kingsland was arrested May 14: driving while intoxicated.

Dwight Blaine Marks, 56, of Spicewood was arrested May 14: possession of controlled substance.

Cecilia Lorene O’Banan, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 14: driving while intoxicated.