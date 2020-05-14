Kevin Lloyd Kennedy, 33, passed away April 22, 2020

Kevin Lloyd Kennedy, 33, was born Thursday, January 15, 1987, on the Whitman Ranch about 3 miles east on RR 1431 in Marble Falls, the same location where his cremains will be laid to rest in the family cemetery. His great-grandfather and namesake Angus Lloyd Clark was born there in 1906, the last person to be born on the land until Kevin.

Growing up in New York City, Kevin received most of his education at the Calhoun School on the Upper West Side, where he made many lifelong friends. He moved back and forth between New York and Austin his entire adult life.

He attended Austin Community College, taking classes in commercial music management. As a teenager, he dabbled in acting and modeling, appearing in a few indie films and several fashion spreads.

During his adult years in New York, he split time between the city, where he studied improv and sketch writing at the Upright Citizens Brigade, and Upstate New York, where he worked on a friend’s family farm doing odd jobs, including mowing, carpentry, and harvesting watercress and yellow rape.

He was known for his art, his writing, and his music, but especially for his sense of humor, his spirit, and his loyal devotion to friends. He played the guitar and wrote songs. He sang in a few bands over the years and was always ready to serve as a roadie at his friends’ gigs.

When in Texas, Kevin worked in the restaurant industry. An ardent foodie, he enjoyed cooking exotic dishes, putting chopped apples in bolognese sauce, and creating his own kick-ass red curry chicken. He also bought books — lots and lots of books — about spirituality, true crime, and filmmaking. Kevin dreamed of making documentaries and independent movies, telling stories through film.

His greatest love in life was his daughter, Addyson, who maintained a close relationship with her father and will always love him dearly.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Addyson Frances Lucille Kennedy (10) of Austin; grandmother Frances Clark Felps of Bee Caves; parents, Suzanne Freeman of Austin and Ira Kennedy of Llano; stepmother, Kathy Hudson Kennedy of Llano; brother, Brian Angus Kennedy (Brittany Mullen) of Austin; half-brother, David Kennedy (Karen Vibert-Kennedy) of Pennsylvania; nieces, Madison (14) and Serina (13) Kennedy of San Marcos; nephews, Nolan and Sawyer Kennedy (5-year-old twins) of Austin and Tyler Kennedy (15) of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by four uncles, six aunts, and 16 cousins.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service is only open to immediate family. We know those who knew and loved Kevin will be there in spirit and want to thank all his New York friends who held a Zoom wake the day after his death to honor his memory and raise money for Addyson. Anyone wanting to send flowers for the day of the funeral can have them delivered to 917 Brazos St. in Marble Falls on May 22, the day before the service, or, in lieu of flowers, donate in his name to the Bouldin Group AA meeting @PinkHouse601 via Venmo or PayPal (associated email is jrbtreasurer@gmail.com). Checks can be made payable to Bouldin AA Group, 601 Bouldin Ave., Austin, TX 78704.