Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Marble Falls

A Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team will be in Marble Falls from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at a location yet to be announced. The city will post the registration process and location of testing on its website and social media accounts on Monday. Testing is free. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos

A Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team will be in Marble Falls on Tuesday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Marble Falls will announce the location and registration process at 8 a.m. Monday on its website and Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor accounts.

The drive-through test is free, but appointments are required.

Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

On April 12, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was activating about 1,200 members of the Texas National Guard to be part of 25 mobile testing teams spanning the state. Each team consists of 11 medical professionals and staff along with 33 guard members.

On April 25, a mobile team operated a drive-through testing site at the Burnet County Fairgrounds in Burnet. According to county officials, the team tested 50 people, which resulted in 47 negative results, two presumed negatives, and one indeterminate.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley regularly posts updates on the number of COVID-19 cases and their statuses as well as other information on the Burnet County Government Facebook page.

Anyone with questions about the Texas National Guard mobile testing team scheduled for May 12 should contact Marble Falls Office Emergency Management at 830-693-4060. Residents can also view up-to-date COVID-19 information on the city’s News Flash page.

Other COVID-19 testing options are available in the area. Residents should contact their primary care physicians for options.

Drive-through testing is still being conducted from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive. This is not associated with the Texas National Guard mobile testing team. A person’s primary care physician can set up an appointment, which is required, for the weekly testing. Those without a primary care physician may contact the Burnet Fire Department during regular business hours at 512-756-2662 ext. 0 for how to make an appointment.

A fee may be associated with this testing location, so check with your physician or the fire department for more information.

The state of Texas also has an interactive map on which people can locate testing sites in their area.

