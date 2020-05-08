Llano County Jail bookings for April 27-May 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of April 27-May 4, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher Cody Hunt, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, possession of marijuana, accident involving damage to vehicle, public intoxication.

Darin Heath Miller, 51, of Llano was arrested April 27: assault on family/household member.

Martin Anthony Perez, 27, of Llano was arrested April 29: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Teri Jon Poe, 59, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 27: driving while intoxicated.

Justin Smith, 38, of Llano was arrested May 1: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury-family member, terroristic threat of family/household member.