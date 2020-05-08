Burnet County Jail bookings for May 1-7

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 1-7, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Teaira Rosalee Arden, 20, of Kingsland was arrested May 1: possession of controlled substance, attempt to commit-prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Jacob Chance Briggs, 25, of Kingsland, was arrested May 1: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance. Released May 4 per judge’s order.

Jeremy Scott Herron, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 1: resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties. Released May 2 on $4,000 bond.

Russell John Holtz, 42, of Kingsland was arrested May 1: burglary of habitation, assault on family/household member, violation of bond/protective order-assault/stalking, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-violation of protective order.

Wesley Steven Lee, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 1: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released May 2 on $10,000 bond.

Marty Chance Owens, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 1: theft of property, theft of service. Released May 2 on $7,500 bond.

Christian Lynn Page-Bruhin, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 1: resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties. Released May 2 on $4,000 bond.

Maurice Antoine King Jr., 19, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2: assault by contact-family violence. Released May 3 on $6,000 bond.

Roland Inez Maldonado, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2: violation of protective order, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.

Kaylynn Michelle McHale, 27, of Bertram was arrested May 2: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released May 3 on $3,000 bond.

Robert John Moniz, 25, of Kingsland was arrested May 2: driving with invalid license, speeding. Released May 3 on $500 bond.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 40, of Bertram was arrested May 2: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 3 on $4,000 bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 38, of Bertram was arrested May 2: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 3 on $4,000 bond.

Mindy Michelle Peterson, 39, of Spicewood was arrested May 3: driving while intoxicated. Released May 4 on $1,500 bond.

Terry Lee Schlosser II, 41, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested May 3: failure to appear, expired license plate/registration, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to report address change. Released same day on $500 bond.

Michael Wayne Weber, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 3: driving while intoxicated. Released May 4 on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Waide Royal, 45, of Burnet was arrested May 5: credit/debit card abuse.

Robert Everett Egley, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested May 7: assault by contact-family violence.

Charles Spann, 69, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 7: bond revocation-assault on family/household member, bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.