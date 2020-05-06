Body of swimmer recovered at Muleshoe Bend

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who died while swimming at Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area in Spicewood as 23-year-old Micheal Ihekwoaba of Austin.

According to the TCSO, deputies arrived at the park in the 2800 block of County Road 414 in Spicewood at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, May 3, after a swimmer was reported missing. The man, according to the TCSO, had gone under the water and did not resurface.

Crews from Austin-Travis County EMS, Pedernales Fire Department, Travis County Parks, Oak Hill Fire Department, and STAR Flight responded to the call.

The units shifted from rescue to recovery at around 4:30 p.m. the same day. About 50 minutes later, a Pedernales Fire Department crew located the man’s body using sonar in 7-10 feet of water.

The body was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the “cause and manner” of the man’s death is being investigated.

