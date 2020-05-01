Burnet, Marble Falls housing authorities receive federal funds

Two Highland Lakes housing authorities are receiving funds thanks to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The Marble Falls Housing Authority landed a $23,088 grant, and the Burnet Housing Authority received a $11,022 grant.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas, made the announcement April 30.

“These grants are greatly beneficial to housing authorities in the 25th District who are struggling to provide assistance for their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams stated in a media release. Burnet County is part of his district. “I was proud to support the CARES Act in Congress giving our Texas housing authorities the ability to continue meeting the needs of their communities.”

The Burnet and Marble Falls housing authorities are public housing agencies that participate in Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing programs. The programs are regulated by the state.

The authorities, under those programs, help provide rental assistance to eligible low-income families, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The CARES Act, signed into law in March, provides almost $2 trillion in COVID-19 pandemic relief. The act designated about $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program.

