Call in questions to MFISD superintendent on KBEY show

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen will talk about education in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic during a phone interview April 27 on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

Allen will join KBEY “Wake Up Show” host Ed Chandler starting at 7:45 a.m. Monday. Listeners can call in their questions to Allen at 830-693-6110.

Allen will talk about what the district is doing to help students learn remotely as well as MFISD’s plans for when students can return to class. On April 17, Gov. Greg Abbott closed school campuses statewide for the rest of the academic year to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Abbott and the Texas Education Agency also have suspended the use of standardized testing in determining student promotion and graduation this year, allowing local districts to make that decision.

Join Chandler and Allen on Monday at 7:45 a.m. This is one of many interviews Chandler is hosting with local officials and leaders to provide information to KBEY listeners about COVID-19 pandemic responses.

