Burnet County Jail bookings for April 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 17-23, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Louis Defelice, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested April 17: possession of controlled substance. Released April 20 on $20,000 bond.

Michael Montrell Emanuel, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 17: parole violation.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested April 17: resisting arrest/search/transport, harassment, bond revocation-reckless driving, bond revocation-harassment, bond revocation-silent abusive call/electric communication to 911.

Alejandro David Deanda-Lira, 20, of Burnet was arrested April 18: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, immigration detainer.

Travis David James Barnhart, 18, of Kingsland was arrested April 19: unauthorized use of vehicle, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Russell John Holtz, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 20 on $20,000 bond.

Tommy Kenneth Leach Jr., 55, of Marble Falls was arrested April 20: burglary of habitation. Released same day on $35,000 bond.

William Keith McCray Jr., 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 20: assault on family/household member.

Maureen M. Boyd, 64, of Burnet was arrested April 21: interfering with public duties. Released April 22 on personal recognizance.

Danny Willie Flores, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 21: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 22 on personal recognizance.

Jeremy Kerston Hilton, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 21: aggravated assault on date/family/household member.

Russell John Holtz, 42, of Kingsland was arrested April 21: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Miguel Troy Reyna, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 21: parole violation.

Sky Michael Smith, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 21: continuous violence against family, motion to revoke-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, motion to revoke-violation of protective order.

Roy Matthew Holman, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 22: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Lance Martin Kelley, 36, of Burnet was arrested April 22: burglary of habitation and theft of property. Released April 23 on $11,500 bond.

Keithon Dewayne Manus, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 22: parole violation.

Cory Robert Callahan, 43, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 23: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Roy Matthew Holman, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 23: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Steven Slater Light, 40, of Burnet was arrested April 23: assault against elderly/disabled, terroristic threat.

Kenneth Crosby Morell, 55, of Burnet was arrested April 23: assault by contact-family violence.

Christopher Wade Royal, 45, of Burnet was arrested April 23: sex offender’s duty to register-life.