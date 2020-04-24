Burnet County Fairgrounds site of state COVID-19 testing April 25

The Texas National Guard is holding a mobile COVID-19 testing collection, like one held previously in Fredericksburg, at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25. People must have an appointment, which can be made at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400. Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the Guard and other state agencies to create mobile testing teams. Courtesy photo

The Texas National Guard will set up a COVID-19 mobile testing and collection site at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet, on Saturday, April 25. Testing begins at 9 a.m. You must schedule an appointment before arriving.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced April 20 that he was activating about 1,200 Texas National Guard personnel into 25 mobile teams to assist with COVID-19 testing statewide. The first two sites were in Fredericksburg and Floresville.

Residents can schedule an appointment through the COVID-19 test registration website or by calling 512-883-2400.

“The state of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Abbott said during the April 20 announcement of the plan. “I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response.”

Each team will have 11 medical professionals and support staff along with 34 Texas National Guard members. Currently, the Texas National Guard has the capabilities to test up to 150 people each day at mobile testing sites.

The program is a collaboration among the Texas National Guard, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“COVID-19 testing is crucial in our fight against this virus,” stated Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas. “We are proud to support our partners TDEM and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support.”

At these mobile testing sites, people will be screened if they have:

fever and/or chills

cough (dry or productive)

fatigue

body aches, muscle and joint pain

shortness of breath

sore throat

headaches

nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

nasal congestion

loss of taste and/or smell

Officials emphasized that people need an appointment, which can be scheduled through the testing website or by calling 512-883-2400.

