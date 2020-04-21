Burnet Whataburger closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Burnet Whataburger management announced the location at 402 E. Polk ST. was closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Management said no other employees are exhibiting symptoms, but the restaurant is shutting down to ensure community safety. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Burnet Whataburger management confirmed one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 and has closed the location as of Monday, April 20.

The decision to close was made when management learned the employee tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, caused by a novel coronavirus.

The location will remain closed until further notice. During the closure, the restaurant will be sanitized.

The employee in question had not worked at the Burnet Whataburger location, 402 E. Polk St., in a week prior to the closure, according to officials. Management added that no other employees are exhibiting symptoms as of April 21.

“We are working with the doctors at (Ascension) Seton (Highland Lakes) to determine anyone who came into contact with this patient. We’re going to have (them) tested,” said Whataburger District Manager Keith Jensen in an interview with Ed Chandler of KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s “Wake Up Show.”

The decision to close was the restaurant’s to make, Jensen said, and did not come at the direction of the county judge.

“We just want our employees and our community to be safe, and that’s why we closed down,” he said.

Once Whataburger management investigates who came into contact with the patient and receives test results, they will determine whether to reopen and when.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resource webpage.

alex@thepicayune.com