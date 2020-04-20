PEC extends suspension of service disconnections

Pedernales Electric Cooperative has extended its suspension of service disconnections for 60 days after the eventual lifting of Texas’ stay-at-home order.

The Board of Directors made the decision April 17. The action also includes waiving charges for members, including late fees, collection fees, same-day service fees, and deposit fees, for 60 days following the end of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders enacted to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The stay-home order is currently in effect across the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our community and businesses of all sizes,” said Paul Graf, PEC board president and District 6 director. “We feel it’s important to offer member support during these unprecedented times.”

The cooperative also offers payment support through its Community Support-Member Assistance Programs Policy. To set up payment arrangements or for more information, call PEC member relations agents at 888-554-4732 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.

“PEC leadership and staff routinely work with members who need assistance, and we’re continuing that today,” CEO Julie Caruthers Parsley said. “The board’s decision, as well as actions we have already taken, are the most impactful way to best serve the entire membership.”

PEC also has scheduled a $6 million permanent rate reduction to go into effect June 1.

Visit PEC’s website for more information on the recent actions, payment options, and more.

