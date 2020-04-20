Local elections pushed to November

Five Burnet County elections slated for May 2 have been postponed until November 3.

Earlier this year, Governor Greg Abbott gave school districts and municipalities the authority to push back their spring elections due to the threat of COVID-19.

Local entities postponing elections are the Marble Falls and Burnet school districts, the cities of Bertram and Meadowlakes, and Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 7.

The cities of Marble Falls, Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, and Highland Haven had previously canceled their May 2 elections due to no contested races.

The Burnet CISD Board of Trustees worded its May 2 election postponement so the contest could be moved to July 14, the date of the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections, if the governor gave school districts such an option.

The BCISD ballot includes Board of Trustees contests and two bond propositions: one for $23.9 million and another for $5.76 million.

October 5 is the last day to register for the November 3 general election, which includes the presidential race. Early voting is October 19-30.

