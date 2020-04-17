Llano County Jail bookings for April 7-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of April 7-12, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Timothy James Holm, 35, of Kingsland was arrested April 11: bail jumping/failure to appear, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, burglary of building, possession of controlled substance.

Karen Lee Wade, 47, of Kingsland was arrested April 8: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family member.