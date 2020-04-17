Burnet Municipal Airport receives $30,000 grant, part of coronavirus aid

Fuel sales at Burnet Municipal Airport-Kate Craddock Field have been flagging in recent months. Those sales are an important income source for the airport. On April 15, the federal government awarded the airport a $30,000 grant for operations. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Federal Aviation Administration on April 15 awarded the Burnet Municipal Airport a $30,000 grant, part of the CARES Act, to help maintain the facility’s operations amid the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides for the grant as part of its $10 billion fund to award to domestic airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Representative Roger Williams (R-Austin), a supporter of the act, announced the awarding of the grant.

Williams represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas, which includes Burnet County.

“It’s a pretty straight-up $30,000 of assistance to help with salaries, repairs, maintenance, other things that are going on at the airport, which is a really nice benefit,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said. “Our fuel sales have been down for quite awhile, so that’s a huge help out at the airport.”

The Airport Improvement Program grant would normally require recipients to contribute a matching percentage of project costs, but, under the CARES Act, the federal government assumes 100 percent of the cost.

“While much of our normal lives are disrupted during this crisis and air travel has taken a staggering blow to normal operations, providing funding for airports to continue their work is crucial for our nation’s economic survival,” Williams said in a statement. “Thanks to the CARES Act passed in Congress, these grants will give 25th District regional airports much-needed aid to maintain the payroll and safety of their employees, along with projects currently under construction.”

