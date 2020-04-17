Burnet County Jail bookings for April 10-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 10-16, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeremy Logan Quinn, 41, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint. Released April 11 on $5,000 bond.

Christina Jean Pezzula, 54, of Kingsland was arrested April 11: credit/debit card abuse. Released April 12 on $5,000 bond.

Trudy Lee Russell, 44, of Spicewood was arrested April 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 12 on $1,000 bond.

Martin Monzon, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 12: failure to appear.

Joseph Wayne Overbey, 25, of Kingsland was arrested April 12: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 13 on $2,500 bond.

Edgar Ruiz Lopez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12: possession of controlled substance. Released April 13 on personal recognizance.

Harvey Dewain Perry Jr., 61, of Bertram was arrested April 15: driving while intoxicated. Released April 16 on $2,500 bond.

Grant Wayne Cole, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 16: parole violation.

Julie C. McConnell, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 16: criminal trespass of habitat.

Tristan Wayne Rutland, 18, of Kingsland was arrested April 16: aggravated sexual assault of child.