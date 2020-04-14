Public’s help needed in Bertram-area home burglary and theft

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on this vehicle and its occupants, who are wanted for questioning in the case of a Bertram-area home burglary and theft. One suspect has been identified as Gary Dale Horton. Courtesy photos

Burnet County sheriff’s deputies investigating a Bertram-area home burglary and theft are asking the public for information related to the crimes.

According to a BCSO Facebook post, suspects burglarized a house on County Road 322 just south of Bertram sometime between April 8 and April 13. They also stole a Polaris Ranger and a black, 16-foot utility trailer from the residence.

On April 14, a green Chevy passenger vehicle backed into the driveway of the home on CR 322. When the homeowners confronted the occupants, believed to be two men, they fled. The car was last seen traveling toward FM 1174.

Burnet County deputies have identified one suspect as Gary Dale Horton, a 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pound white man. He is known to be armed and dangerous and has an active felony warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the burglary and theft, the vehicle in question, or the suspects should contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or email Investigator R. Murray Jr. at rmurray@burnetsheriff.com.

Tips also can be made anonymously to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. Information leading to an arrest or return of stolen property could be eligible for a cash reward.

