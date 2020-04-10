Marble Falls library issuing temporary e-cards, holding storytime on Facebook

The Marble Falls Public Library staff is looking for ways to lift people’s spirits in the era of COVID-19, including chalk art. The library's Lauren Banks is creating works such as this 'Jack and the Beanstalk' piece on the sidewalk in front of the library and another featuring Winnie the Pooh and Piglet near the book dropbox. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls Public Library staff are ready and willing to help patrons with questions and other needs, even during a pandemic.

“The library building may be closed, but we’re still here answering phone calls and checking emails,” said staff member Brittany Cavness.

They’re not just sitting around waiting on calls; staff are actively looking for ways to serve the public and stay connected with patrons during this unprecedented time. The Marble Falls library recently rolled out an e-library card to allow people access to the numerous online services while staying safe at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

“You can apply for the e-card through our website, and then we’ll email you the steps to setting it up,” Cavness said. “The e-card will give them access to the RB Digital services like audiobooks, e-books, language lessons, and some entertainment.”

The e-cards will remain active until the physical building at 101 Main St. reopens. At that point, e-card holders can stop by to apply for a regular library card.

Those with regular library cards also can access e-services with their card number and email address. If you need assistance, call the library at 830-693-3023.

Other library services also have moved online, including the popular children’s storytime.

Children’s librarian Misty Smith has been holding the reading sessions via Facebook with help from a staff member and sometimes someone from the community.

“It’s a way to keep kids engaged, and we want to provide some educational help for parents,” Cavness said.

The library continues to provide curbside services. Patrons simply visit the library’s website, reserve a book, and go to the library at the appropriate time to pick it up. Upon arrival, library staff will set the items outside.

At this time, the book dropbox is closed, so patrons may hold on to library materials until further notice. Overdue fines are being waived.

While picking up materials, patrons might notice the creative and colorful sidewalk chalk art by staff member Lauren Banks. She’s created wonderful art, including a “Jack and the Beanstalk” drawing at the front of the library and a Winnie the Pooh and Piglet one near the book dropbox. Banks will change the artwork over the coming days and weeks.

“Lauren does such amazing art,” Cavness said. “This started because we’d seen the hashtag #chalkyourwalk on social media, where businesses and people were encouraged to create chalk art on the sidewalk in front of their businesses or homes.

“We wanted to make something that just brightened people’s day during these times,” she added. “It’s a way to let our community know that we’re still here, we’re thinking about them and miss them, and that we’re all in this together.”

