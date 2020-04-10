Llano County Jail bookings for March 30-April 6

6 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 30-April 6, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

George Anthony Beseda, 31, of Kingsland was arrested March 31: credit/debit card abuse.

Aaron Dale Majors, 44, of Llano was arrested April 3 for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Shawn William Potter, 47, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 5: prohibited sexual conduct with ancestor/descendant.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 33, of Kingsland was arrested April 3: possession of controlled substance.

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Highland Lakes officials on KBEY call-in shows with COVID-19 updates

28 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for April 3-9

6 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

During pandemic, veterinary clinics cope on a case-by-case basis

24 hours ago by: Jennifer Fierro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *