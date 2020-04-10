Highland Lakes officials on KBEY call-in shows with COVID-19 updates

Kevin Naumann (left), the Marble Falls Area EMS operations director and Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees president, and Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham will give updates on efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in two KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune call-in segments: Naumann on Monday and Cunningham on Tuesday.

Two Highland Lakes officials will join KBEY 103.9 FM “Wake Up Show” host Ed Chandler on April 13 and 14 to give updates on their entities’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Naumann, the Marble Falls Area EMS operations director and Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees president, joins Chandler in the studio at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Naumann will discuss how MFISD is tackling at-home instruction and other district endeavors during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also will talk about how the EMS is dealing with the situation.

On Tuesday, Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham will be on the show via phone starting at 7:45 a.m. to discuss what is happening on in his county regarding COVID-19.

Call-in lines will be open for listeners to ask questions both days. The number is 830-693-6110.

People can tune into the shows at 103.9 FM or listen online on the KBEY website.

