Burnet County Jail bookings for April 3-9

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 3-9, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant Wayne Cole, 33, of Johnson City was arrested April 3: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 4 on $500 bond.

James Kevin Gatliff, 39, of Llano was arrested April 3: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of marijuana. Released April 4 on $17,500 bond.

Kvon Terrel Maher, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3: criminal mischief.

Aaron Dale Majors, 44, of Llano was arrested April 3: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Daniel Patrick Brown, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested April 5: sex offender’s duty to register.

Roy Matthew Holman, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Quint Brooks Riley, 55, of Burnet was arrested April 5: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 8 on $500 bond.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 7: possession of controlled substance. Released April 8 on personal recognizance.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 7: bond withdrawal-bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

John Michael Castillo, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7: capias pro fine-no driver’s license when unlicensed, speeding, violation of promise to appear. Released April 8 on personal recognizance.

Steven Shane Johns, 45, of Burnet was arrested April 7: motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of controlled substance.

Justin Blake Fowler, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 8: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Miguel Angel Jaramillo, 18, of Burnet was arrested April 8: possession of marijuana. Released April 9 on personal recognizance.

Francis Najar, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Alber Jaimes Sanchez, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance, immigration detainer.

Naomi Kathleen Brown, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 9: child support, aggravated assault of date/family member.

Steven Shane Johns, 47, of Burnet was arrested April 9: surety surrender-property theft.

Kvon Terrel Maher, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 9: bond revocation-failure to identify as fugitive, surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Quint Brooks Riley, 55, of Burnet was arrested April 9: violation of bond/protective order.

Alber Jaimes Sanchez, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 9: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license.

Jonah Kekoa Torres, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested April 9: burglary of habitation.

Catherine Trojan-Vaughn, 50, of Bertram was arrested April 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Christopher Garrett Vaughn, 59, of Bertram was arrested April 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.