Llano Crawfish Open not happening April 17-18; later date possible

Organizers of the annual Llano Crawfish Open announced the event will not happen April 17-18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crawfish Open officials made the announcement through the festival’s social media outlets. The decision was made in an effort to protect residents and visitors from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

“We’ve held off making a decision about holding this year’s (event) because, like you, we were hoping for a miracle before the third weekend in April. We’re still hoping, but it hasn’t happened yet,” according to a statement on the event’s Facebook page. “Through concern for our community and concern for the few thousand visitors that grace our event each year, we have decided not to hold (the Crawfish Open on) April 17-18, this year.”

The Crawfish Open began more than three decades ago when a group of hunters from Beaumont and residents of Llano decided to hold a golf tournament and cook crawfish and barbecue afterward to raise money for a man living in Llano County who needed a motorized wheelchair.

Over the years, more activities were added, but the event’s charitable purpose never changed.

According to the Facebook post, organizers are discussing moving the event to later in 2020 but noted they have another issue.

“Crawfish season only lasts so long, and we don’t know how long the current (COVID-19) situation will last,” the statement reads. “We thank you for your support over the years, and we will be back.”

