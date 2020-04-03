Burnet County judge taking questions on KBEY

Burnet County Judge James Oakley will be joining KBEY’s Ed Chandler 8-8:45 a.m. Monday, April 6, for a live call in show about COVID-19. Oakley will give an update on the situation, as well as take calls from listeners.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 situation in Burnet County, join KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune’s Ed Chandler when he hosts Burnet County James Oakley on Monday, April 6.

Oakley will be on the Wake Up Show 8-8:45 a.m., April 6, when he will give an update of the COVID-19 pandemic as it impacts the area. Oakley will also take listeners’ questions. Call 830-693-6110 to ask your question.

KBEY is available through the airwaves, but people can also stream it on its website.

On Wednesday, April 8, the Burnet County Commissioners Court is hosting a special meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 as well. It will be live-streamed on the Burnet County Government Facebook page.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

