Mission Outreach again serving free lunches, this time to go

Mission Outreach is back to serving free lunches Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., days after announcing it was shutting down the service because of concerns over COVID-19.

The Reverend George Perry of St. Frederick Baptist Church said people contacted him to see what they could do to help get it going again.

“Donations came in to help us,” he said. “The public helped us.”

St. Frederick’s, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, operates Mission Outreach out of the church’s kitchen.

To adhere to social distancing measures issued by local and state governments, people will pick up a boxed lunch and leave rather than dining in. No one has to call ahead to reserve a lunch, Perry said.

“You show up, and we’re going to feed you,” he said.

Mission Outreach continues to accept donations of all sorts, including money and food.

“I’ll take anything that somebody brings,” Perry said. “Meat, veggies, I’m not picky.”

