Burnet County drops stay-home order; governor’s decree replaces it

Burnet County Judge James Oakley announced in a Facebook post on April 1 that the county was rescinding its Stay in Place and Stay Safe order in lieu of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that goes in effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, April 2.

Oakley said the governor outlines his plan in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas in the executive order announced March 31.

“That order, when it goes into effect, will supersede the Burnet County order, and to avoid any confusion, Burnet County will rescind its order effective at midnight tonight,” Oakley said in the Facebook post April 1.

The action includes the county’s supplemental order that went into effect March 31 that outlined limits to the number of people in an essential business at one time.

The judge pointed out that the governor’s order is available on the Burnet County website and the document has information regarding the definitions of essential businesses and activities. There is also a phone number on the documents for the governor’s office if people have questions.

The judge’s Facebook post is available on the Burnet County Government page.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

daniel@thepicayune.com